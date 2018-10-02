The U.S.’s global image has plummeted under Trump

A new poll by Pew Research reveals just how badly people’s image of America has fallen under the leadership of Donald Trump, reports the Guardian. The poll was conducted across 25 countries. Some “highlights” from the poll (if negative findings can even be called highlights):
- In Canada, only 39% of the public now views America positively, down from 65% at the end of the Obama presidency.
- In Mexico, only 32% of people viewed America positively now, versus 66% at the end of the Obama presidency.
- In the U.K. 50% of people view America positively under Trump’s leadership–down 11 points from under Obama’s leadership.
- Only Israelis, Russians, and Kenyans show an increase in positive attitudes toward America.
- Respondents had more confidence in Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping to lead than they did in Trump’s ability to lead.
As Pew points out:
The poll also finds that the global population expresses significant concerns about America’s role in world affairs. Large majorities say the U.S. doesn’t take into account the interests of countries like theirs when making foreign policy decisions. Many believe the U.S. is doing less to help solve major global challenges than it used to. And there are signs that American soft power is waning as well, including the fact that, while the U.S. maintains its reputation for respecting individual liberty, fewer believe this than a decade ago.