  • 7:18 am

The Nobel Prize in physics goes to the first female laureate in 55 years

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that three people have won the 2018 prize in physics. Donna Strickland, Arthur Ashkin, and Gérard Mourou have been awarded the honor due to their “groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.”

Strickland, from Canada, also has the distinction of being the first female Physics Nobel Prize winner in 55 years. Strickland is only the third female to be awarded the prestigious prize. She was preceeded by Maria Goeppoert-Mayer, who was awarded the prize in 1963, and Marie Curie, who was awarded the prize in 1903, reports the BBC.

But there’s another notable record among this year’s winners, too. Ashkin, from the U.S., is the oldest person to ever win the Nobel Prize. He is 96.

