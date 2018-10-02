Amazon just raised its minimum wage to $15 for all employees

On Tuesday the company announced that it is raising the minimum wage it pays all U.S. workers to $15 an hour. The new wage will come into effect on November 1, 2018. Amazon claims its new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees. The company also says the $15 minimum wage is not just for full-time workers, but all part-time and seasonal employees, of which 100,000 will see an increase in their minimum wage. The new minimum wage also applies to workers at Whole Foods and all other Amazon subsidiaries.