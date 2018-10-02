This startup is redesigning the products hidden under your sink

Society, a new marketplace for green home cleaning products that launches today, is designing bottles that its founders hope customers won’t want to hide under the kitchen sink. While most non-toxic cleaning brands on the market opt for nature-inspired branding (like Seventh Generation) or bottles that look like they were pulled out of the 1950s (like Mrs. Meyers or Aunt Fannie’s), Society’s branding and packaging features pops of color and patterns inspired by modern artists.

“We live in a culture where we put our art on the walls, but then we hide all our products under the kitchen sink,” says Society cofounder Nandeet Mehta. (Mehta is an investor and CEO of Pyur Solutions, the parent company launching the Society brand.) “We wanted to create products that we were proud to display in our daily life, but that were also affordable, good for you, and effective.”

Society will operate through a membership model: Customers will pay a yearly fee of $99, enabling them to purchase a range of personal care and cleaning products that Society has formulated and designed. Today, Society launched a monthlong Indiegogo campaign to drum up awareness about the brand, and is offering special perks, like lifetime membership, with prices as low as $45.

Once you’re a member, you can begin purchasing items in the Society marketplace, which will be sold at cost. Society products will cost about half as much as other green products on the market; the average nontoxic counter spray on the market costs between $6.99 and $8.99; S0ciety’s version will cost $4.99. Like many other marketplaces that have launched in recent years–from Brandless to Grove–Society’s products will only include natural microbes and enzymes, rather than synthetic chemicals.

[Photo: Society]