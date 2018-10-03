Here’s the key to building good habits (and breaking bad ones)

I’m one of those people that can’t do all or nothing. I once tried to eliminate all sugar and carbs from my diet, only to go on a bagel and potato chips binge a week later. Then there’s the time I tried to do a digital detox on vacation. I lasted half a day.

That’s because I’m a “moderator.” When I allow myself a tiny amount of sugar and carbs every day, my urge for them quickly disappears. But for our guest on this week’s episode of Secrets Of The Most Productive People, she has to give up sugar altogether. She couldn’t fathom how I can have a big chocolate bar on my desk and have the “self-control” to eat no more than one small square a day.

When it comes to making or breaking habits–there is no one-size-fits-all solution. As best-selling author Gretchen Rubin tells us, it all comes down to how you respond to expectations. Are you driven by having to answer to someone else? Do you need tons of data and research that tell you why you need to take a particular course of action? Are you allergic to societal “norms” and value independence to do whatever you want, whenever you want?

No one is “good” or “bad” at building habits. Every person just needs to figure out the strategies that work for them. Listen to our conversation with Rubin on what some of those tips might be, along with why certain personality types don’t do well with accountability partners. You can find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, RadioPublic, or wherever you get your podcasts.