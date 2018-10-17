FIGS is giving the $50 billion medical attire industry a makeover

Fashion designer Heather Hasson was trying to get a luxury tie company off the ground when a friend in nursing mentioned that her scrubs could use a serious upgrade. Despite advancements in other functional attire, such as athleisure, scrubs remained scratchy, unflattering, and impractical. Without pockets, tens of millions of health workers—most of whom prefer to buy some of their own scrubs, even when their employer provides them—were often stuck pinning wedding rings to bra straps or belt loops while working and dealing with drooping waistbands. Hasson first experimented with altering her friend’s scrubs, and in 2013 she and cofounder Trina Spear launched Figs, a line of tailored medical gear. They hired designers from Alexander Wang and created a vertical supply chain that gave them control over everything from yarn selection to the size of the smartphone pocket. Through its “Threads for Threads” program, Figs has donated more than 500,000 sets of scrubs to partners in need all around the world. The cofounders expect to top $100 million in annual revenue this year. “If you put on something that you absolutely love and feel good in, you’ll be happier and treat people better,” says Hasson. “That’s the nature of what fashion does.”

Closer Look

A cut above: The core collection of tops, bottoms, jackets, and loungewear comes with sleek cuts and tailored side seams or pleated backs. Limited-edition items borrow from popular trends, including mandarin collars and jogger-style pants.

Double duty: Figs’s scrubs are made of a proprietary blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, with silver, an antimicrobial agent, woven in to reduce the transfer of bacteria. In Figs’s test lab, the scrubs cut the spread of infection by 66%.

Form and function: Tops and bottoms feature pockets, with space for tools like stethoscopes, scissors, smartphones, and IDs. All of the material is stretchable and wrinkle resistant.