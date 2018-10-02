The creepy sci-fi advertising in Netflix’s “Maniac” is closer to reality than we think

The way you’re advertised to says a lot about how the world sees you. In Netflix’s brain-bending new series, Maniac, the way ads reach characters says a lot about how we’re supposed to see the world of the show—and our world.

Sure, the subway ads promoting a tourist frolic on the moon convey some sense that we’re not in Kansas anymore. But the real tip-off is the existence of Ad Buddy, a form of payment whereby users can obtain goods and services by letting an actor recite ads directly into their faces in the physical dimension. It sounds a little terrifying at first, for everyone involved, and then it sounds a lot terrifying the moment you realize Ad Buddy is not exactly farfetched.

Maniac, which stars the Oscar-friendly duo Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as addled participants in a pharmaceutical trial, does not take place in the future; it merely looks that way. Instead, series creator Patrick Somerville insists it takes place in a parallel 2018 New York City.

“It’s just a different now,” he says. “It’s our same zeitgeist but maybe a different history of technology. There was a split in the timeline somewhere, although I can’t say exactly where.”

Wherever the break was, this version of the future contains Ad Buddys, although Somerville and his collaborator, director Cary Fukunaga, intentionally left the nuances of how they work a little murky. We find out right away that citizens can use them to pay for a trip on the subway, during which a man dressed like Peter Falk’s Columbo will recite ads the entire time, but you cannot use them to pay for cigarettes at a bodega. (“Those assholes record client conversations,” the bodega owner says of Ad Buddy, an echo of Google Home and, er, Amazon Echo. “They know you better than you know yourself.”) Eagle-eyed viewers might even notice Annie (Emma Stone) walking by a fleet of about 10 similarly dressed Ad Buddies waiting to be deployed like a bike-share dock.

We never learn exactly why some businesses offer Ad Buddy and others don’t. Perhaps some customers had bad experiences with them but we can only guess at what those might be. A scene that would have elaborated further ended up on the cutting room floor. The scene was set in a bodega where six strangers were each attempting to use Ad Buddy at the same time to shop and the bodega was entirely filled with Ad Buddies, customers, and chaotic noise. This scene would have clarified some of the hazards of the service, but perhaps it’s more fun to imagine them.

Somerville wrote the Ad Buddy subway scene on his first day on the show. He was initially attracted to the project, after Jonah Hill and series director Fukunaga came to him with the property, partly because he had the creative freedom to make a world far different from the original Norwegian series Maniac is based on. Having once worked as a copywriter in Chicago, he had some thoughts on how advertising within the show could be reflective of its themes.