Lego is re-releasing one of its most rare and beloved designs

The original Lego wind turbine was a limited edition promotional set. Made especially for Danish sustainable energy company Vestas , you couldn’t even buy it, which is why you could find them going for as much as $1,000 on eBay. On Black Friday, however, anyone will be able to buy one– for $200.

The new Lego Vestas Wind Turbine is similar to the original set, which included 795 parts and three minifigs, but it’s been refined. Its design is modeled after Vestas’ 92-gigawatt wind turbines, which now operate in 79 countries around the world. The newer model has longer blades, smoother curves, and a nacelle on the turbine body, and the new set reflects those changes: It rises three feet and six inches into the air, making it second only to Lego’s Saturn V set in size; with 826 bricks, it weighs in at almost five pounds.

Like the old set, the new Vesta Wind Turbine has a rotating mechanism powered by a little electrical engine at its base. There’s a cute vignette of Denmark, as well as lights to warn incoming aircraft, just like the real model. You can find the set’s biggest update at the base, where the spruce trees are no longer made of oil-based plastic. Instead, they’re made out of a plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane. These Lego plants made from plants were first announced in March as part of Lego’s goal of phasing out oil-based plastics in favor of plant-based polyethylene and moving to sustainable materials and packaging by 2030.

The brand still has a long way to go. Right now, Lego says that about 2% of its plastic elements are made from sustainably-sourced sugarcane.

In the meantime, the long-awaited Vestas is coming to stores November 23. I only wish it could actually catch wind and power up my phone.