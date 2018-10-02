Hollywood poohbah Peter Chernin reloads with stake in hunter-friendly MeatEater

For those who can’t get enough man vs. nature drama in the Netflix series MeatEater that debuts today, there’s going to be a lot more red meat thrown to the base. Specifically, Trump’s base.

The Chernin Group, best known for its stakes in the digital brands Barstool Sports, Headspace, and The Athletic, has become a principle investor in MeatEater, a new company that will use the series, as well as the popular MeatEater podcasts, as a jumping-off point to create an outdoor lifestyle brand to first and foremost cater to the 40 million Americans who identify as hunters and anglers.

MeatEater, which originally launched in 2012 on the specialty cable network Sportsman Channel, follows Steven Rinella as he braves the wild in search of hogs, bison, and even billy goats, ultimately transforming his kill into killer, campfire-roasted meals. Netflix picked the series up earlier this year, and the season that bows today is its first as a Netflix Original show.

Rinella also hosts the MeatEater podcast, which is No. 1 in the outdoors category on iTunes, and has penned several books. The MeatEater website, meanwhile, serves as an online hub for videos, articles, and other content related to hunting and cooking in the wilderness. The brand has over 700,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Jason Bergsman, EVP of the Chernin Group, says outdoor enthusiasts are the kind of deeply engaged, yet relatively underserved, audiences that the company has historically taken an interest in. The company also targeted niche audiences via Otter Media, the digital company that it co-owned with AT&T before recently selling its share to the telecom giant. Some of Otter’s platforms include Crunchyroll, for anime fans, and Rooster Teeth, for the sci-fi crowd.

“We see a similar dynamic at play here with fishing, hunting, wild foods, and the outdoor lifestyle,” Bergsman says. “It’s a very compelling consumer category, given the scale of both enthusiasts who participate and their spending against those pursuits. When you have a foundation of 40 million people that spends an average of $2,000 a year on gear, apparel, media, travel and (hunting and fishing) licenses—that’s a pretty good place to start.”

The MeatEater deal extends Chernin’s move into programming for the Red State demographic, a segment of the population that feels largely alienated by Hollywood. In a landscape in which deep-pocketed companies like Netflix make headlines by signing production deals with the Obamas, investing in more populist content is an opportunity to, indeed, over serve an underserved audience online.