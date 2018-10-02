Microsoft retools its productivity vision for the era of tech distraction

“I wish you were here with me, Harry, so I could hand the products to you. These really are products that you have to feel—and I don’t mean physically. I mean see, use, touch. And then you get a feeling for it.”

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay is giving me a preview of the company’s new lineup of Surface devices. We’re speaking via voice call, with no supporting visuals, which sounds like the most low-fidelity way conceivable to learn about gadgets whose ambitious industrial design is a principal selling point. But Panay, the designer who has been synonymous with Surface since Microsoft unveiled its first tablets in 2012, exudes passion like few tech spokespeople do. He can do more over a shaky phone line than some presenters manage in person with the products in question in front of them.

As Panay steps me through Microsoft’s news—which it announced today at a press event in New York—I learn that the new Surface models aren’t major departures, designwise, from their predecessors. Instead, the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Studio 2 are about keeping the line fresh, with component upgrades such as faster processors and (for the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2) a new black color option. Microsoft is also applying the Surface brand and aesthetic to a pair of wireless headphones, the company’s first foray into that product category.

These developments may all be pretty straightforward, but the fact that Microsoft is unveiling all these products at once is significant in itself. While Surface has grown into a meaningful business for Microsoft—with $1.1 billion in revenue in the last quarter—the company’s cadence of product releases has sometimes been bumpy. Last year, an analyst even speculated that Surface could go away in 2019—scuttlebutt that Panay was forced to publicly dismiss as “tabloid rumor.”

During our chat, Panay confirms that Microsoft has had to learn how to design and deliver multiple products in parallel. “I’m exhausted just talking about four of them at the same time,” he jokes. “It is amazing just how much—humbly—we’ve been able to grow as both a business and as a company. And being able to put so many different groups across the company together to focus on shipping this many products.”

Panay emphasizes that not changing a device’s outsides is a major undertaking when you’re making major revisions to its insides. The Surface Pro 6, for example, doesn’t tamper with the signature Surface Pro elements, including a 12.3-inch display, 165-degree kickstand, pressure-sensitive pen, and optional click-on keyboard. But the more powerful the processor, the tougher it is to keep that package portable. “You don’t want to make it thicker—every single micron mattered in the product,” Panay says. “The weight had to be similar or less, which is what we pushed for. We were able to increase the performance by adding a quad-core processor to it.” Microsoft says that the new model is 1.5 times faster than the Surface Pro 5, while retaining battery life of up to 13.5 hours for local video playback.

As usual, Panay says that Microsoft is trying to design hardware that people will be proud to own, and isn’t afraid to lavish praise on the results. “You can feel its elegance—-it almost feels timeless now,” he says of the new black-finish Surface Pro. But maybe even more than in the past, he also stresses that the goal of Microsoft hardware is to let the company’s customers delve into using Microsoft software—namely, Windows 10, as well as productivity tools such as Office—without disruption. He describes the Surface Laptop 2 as “muted and quiet” and says it aims to “become the essence of you getting into your flow . . . and never coming out of it.” The notebook’s full-travel keyboard, he adds, offers “one of the best typing experiences you’ve put your hands on.” (He doesn’t need to mention widespread dissatisfaction with the keyboards on recent MacBook models to score a point against the competition.)