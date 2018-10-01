Scotch your old whisky: Johnnie Walker introduces a Game of Thrones-themed hooch

It may have been Tyrion Lannister who said, “I drink and I know things,” but Johnnie Walker has unleashed a new scotch dedicated to the icy hordes north of the wall that give Blue Steel a completely new meaning.

What fresh gibberish is this? The eighth season of Game of Thrones is set to launch sometime in April 2019, so obviously that means the promotion and product tie-in cycle has begun. Today alone, we’ve gotten this Johnnie Walker news, as well as word that Ghost will be making a grand reappearance in the upcoming season.

Back to the booze.

The brand says the new blend has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit, and features single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish, one of Scotland’s most Northern distilleries. In a statement, blender George Harper said, “Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night’s Watch who have ventured north of the wall–so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky.”

Oh be still my nerdy heart, this thing is going to fly off the shelves.

That said, it’s a curious product tie-in. While it’s not the show’s first foray into booze, whisky isn’t exactly a category steeped in frivolous entertainment marketing jazz, unlike light beer or anything that ends in ‘tini. The voiceover is appropriately stoic, knowing you’ll need to steel your nerves to either scam your parents HBO Now password or re-up that cable package before the new season.

From far beyond the wall/ Comes a whisky for those who face the oncoming storm/ And never stop walking/ Winter is here

It’s just a shame they couldn’t pry former wildling Kristofer Hivju away from Wyndam Rewards to do it. But it is appropriate that the brand gives a noble nod to John Snow. We’ve all awoken from a booze-fueled slumber feeling as if the Red Woman herself has cursed their very soul (or at least liver), amirite?