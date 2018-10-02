Ghost of Louis CK continues to haunt comedy clubs

Louis CK continues to ruin the evenings of comedy fans by showing up at clubs and performing standup, whether the audience wants him to or not.

The comedian and very polite, yet very public masturbator showed up at New York’s Comedy Cellar late Sunday night, according to Page Six. And while some patrons walked out, others seemed happy to see him.

Per the New York Times, his 20-minute set was met with “wild applause” and he was given “a warm send-off” when he left.

But some attendees had the decency to feel uncomfortable with the act, particularly the jokes he made about his daughter, according to HuffPost.

The drop-in performance was doubly surprising when you consider that people are still writing think pieces about the last time he showed up on stage, in August, when he dropped into the Comedy Cellar for a supposed comeback set after his ersatz apology. That appearance was CK’s first standup gig since he was publicly outed as a major creep and harasser. In his follow-up performance, he once again did not address the #MeToo allegations in his set, because we guess he’s smart enough to know it’s not a laughing matter.

If you’re looking for comedians who never forced women to watch them masturbate, our Joe Berkowitz rounded up a list of 51 of them here.