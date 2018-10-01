This AI dreams about pumpkin-flavored craft beers

We knew that AI could come with better Burning Man camp names than the actual human Burners . We also knew that AI is great for naming craft beers . So it’s not surprise that AI would come with the coolest names for Halloween-themed pumpkin spice beers, thanks to Janelle Shane doing some weird training of a neural network.

Shane, a research scientist and neural network whisperer, regularly delights the internet with her AI experiments, and the latest is no exception. With the season to be spooky and consume mass amounts of pumpkin-flavored items fast approaching, Shane trained a neural network on beer names that involve pumpkin flavors and winter themes.

Using an existing dataset of craft beer names, she added new additions for fall–then set the model to generate new brews. The initial results were spookier than she expected, she writes: How about a pint of Winter Winter This Dead Ale, Blood Barrel, or Strawbone Masher?

But Shane went even further. She decided to train the neural network with metal band names, taking the creepy factor up to 11 (*makes sign of the horns*). Among the results? Child Shadow Ale, Skin Ale, Flesh Head, Grave Void, and, my personal favorite, Ale Gore.

Finally, she wanted to go less gory and more uncanny, so she trained the AI with scripts from Welcome to Night Vale, the podcast that narrates mysterious, supernatural phenomena that occur in the small desert town of Night Vale. Again, the results are phenomenal: Faceless Ole Ale, Head The Secret Pumpkin, and I Leaked The Root Like The Heads. And finally, Pumpkin’s Garfacksksknes. I want a bottle, stat.