Low-cost European airline EasyJet is suing Netflix

That’s because EasyJet’s parent company, EasyGroup, says Netflix is infringing on its European trademarks, reports CNBC . EasyGroup owns the trademark for the word “easy” in Europe and says Netflix is violating its trademark by distributing the Netflix Original series Easy on the continent. The series stars Orlando Bloom and Emily Ratajkowski and is about couples exploring sex and romance in Chicago.

EasyGroup founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou called Netflix’s use of their trademark “arrogant,” telling CNBC:

“When Joe Swanberg came up with the name Easy for his new TV series a couple of years ago they should have checked with their European lawyers before using it. We own the European trademark [for] the word ‘easy’ and another 1,000 trademarks with easy as a prefix, and we can’t allow people to use it now as a brand name.”

As for Netflix, it told the Sunday Times that “viewers can tell the difference between a show they watch and a plane they fly in.”

Ouch.

Easy‘s third and final season will be broadcast next year.