Google Maps wants to make your commute less taxing (and more musical)

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

At first blush, using Google Maps to navigate your way to work and back might sound unneccessary: It’s probably the single route you know most intimately. But Google is giving its Android and iOS mappings app a bunch of features designed for commuters. They include:

  • A new tab with live information about delays that might impact your trip.
  • A mixed-mode feature that helps you plan multiple legs of a trip: driving, public transportation, and walking.
  • The real-time location of buses and trains plotted on a map (in 80 cities) and a heads-up about how crowded they are (in Sydney, with more locales to come).
  • Integration with Spotify, Google Play Music, and Apple Music, which lets you control music and podcasts within Maps rather than shuttling off to another app.
[Image: courtesy of Google]
