Issa Rae, Anna Akana, and other creative pros teach you how to create with Samsung phones

If you had a nickel for every time an ad for a new phone told you its camera was revolutionary, you’d have enough cash to actually buy that phone. In a new Samsung video series for its S9 phone, the brand decided to show us why its phone is so impressive–by using creative pros to walk us through their process, and how the S9 just happens to fit into it.

The first two episodes of “/make” are up, featuring photographer Cory Richards, and YouTuber Anna Akana. Each uses a relative newcomer as an audience avatar, while the pros dip into their bag of secrets. Richards takes up-and-coming photographer Austin Jensen to Iceland with only a day to shoot a story. Akana shows the actor and comedian Karen Sepulveda how she makes videos with her Galaxy phone. Upcoming episodes will feature Issa Rae, YouTuber Connor Franta, and director Alfredo Flores.

The series, created with agency R/GA, follows the consistent theme of positioning Samsung as a tool for creativity, an initiative that launched in 2017 with an Oscars spot starring Casey Neistat. Here, the brand saw a gap in genuinely helpful, longer-format content and decided to tap into its impressive rolodex to try and fill it.

Check out the first two episodes below: