We’re extending the deadline for Fast Company’s 2019 World Changing Ideas awards

UPDATE: We know some people are still considering or working on their applications, so we’re extending the deadline for everyone until Friday, December 14. You can still enter here .

Hello social entrepreneurs, scientists, activists, and change makers. We’re pleased to announce that Fast Company is now accepting entries for its third annual World Changing Ideas awards, which honor products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for good.

This year, we’ve added six new categories to expand the range and number of projects we are able recognize:

AI + Data: Projects that harness the power of data, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to understand the world and effect change.

Creativity: Any creative project–photography, writing, visualization, film–that helps explain and publicize global problems and solutions.

Experimental: Concepts, prototypes, and just-launched ideas that may not have clear impact but have the potential to change how we think about an issue.

Education: Companies or initiatives that help inspire better and more equitable learning.