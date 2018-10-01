We’re extending the deadline for Fast Company’s 2019 World Changing Ideas awards

UPDATE: We know some people are still considering or working on their applications, so we’re extending the deadline for everyone until Friday, December 14. You can still enter here.
Hello social entrepreneurs, scientists, activists, and change makers. We’re pleased to announce that Fast Company is now accepting entries for its third annual World Changing Ideas awards, which honor products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for good.
This year, we’ve added six new categories to expand the range and number of projects we are able recognize:
AI + Data: Projects that harness the power of data, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to understand the world and effect change.
Creativity: Any creative project–photography, writing, visualization, film–that helps explain and publicize global problems and solutions.
Experimental: Concepts, prototypes, and just-launched ideas that may not have clear impact but have the potential to change how we think about an issue.
Education: Companies or initiatives that help inspire better and more equitable learning.
Social Justice: Projects that help advance the cause of civil rights for marginalized people or groups.
Spaces, Places, and Cities: Buildings, landscapes, urban designs, and policies that make cities and living in them cleaner, more efficient, more beautiful, and more equitable for their citizens.
World-Changing Company of the Year: An overall category honoring high-quality social impact work throughout a company, open to any organization with two or more entries.
The winners and finalists will be featured in the May 2019 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com. Here, you can read about last year’s winners. We honored, among other things, electric trucks, a new kind of pregnancy test, jewelry made from melted-down guns, and an ambitious plan from the city of Los Angeles to increase its housing stock.
We’ve assembled an impressive list of designers, venture capitalists, thinkers, and social entrepreneurs to vet the entries, including Case Foundation CEO Jean Case, inventor of the triple-bottom-line John Elkington, and Backstage Capital’s Arlan Hamilton. Entries will be judged on impact, design, scalability, and ingenuity.
You can see the full list of categories and get updates on the judges at the entry page.
Our hope is that the awards illustrate the breadth of social innovation happening around the world–whether it’s at a major corporation or a small nonprofit–and that our finalists receive more exposure and a chance to scale even further. We’ll be accepting entries until December 7, 2018. Enter today.
This post originally said the deadline was December 6, but it is, in fact, December 7. Enjoy your extra day!