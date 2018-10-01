This nude portrait was generated by algorithms

Gaze long enough into Mario Klingemann’s work, and you’ll get your answer. The artist has used machine learning in his art for years, experimenting with nascent tools that allow him to utilize data and algorithms like a portraitist might mix colors on a palette. On his Twitter feed, he shares the results almost daily: Ghostly faces from models trained on 19th century photographs, or frilled, glitchy portraits from a dataset of paintings by Old Masters.

He compares the process to photography–but instead of shooting a camera to capture images, he trains neural networks to create them.

I started retraining my Old Masters GAN with some semantic hair markers. The hair segmenter is not really good yet but I believe that there is already some more variation in the generated hairstyles. pic.twitter.com/kxt2f11fqh — Mario Klingemann (@quasimondo) July 4, 2018

Take The Butcher’s Son, Klingemann’s piece that won the Lumen Prize for art on Friday.

In a sense, you could compare the process to drawing a live model: The piece begins as a stick figure generated by a dataset of 150,000 human poses. Klingemann gives that pose to the real star of the show–a Generative Adversarial Network, or GAN. GANs are fascinating and increasingly common fixtures in AI; they typically consist of two neural networks trained on thousands of images of a particular thing (in this case, the human body). One neural network “generate” images of that thing and the other judges whether it’s convincing based on the data it was trained on.

In this case, the data it’s trained on is pornography. Why? “[It’s] one reliable and abundant source of data that shows people with their entire body,” Klingemann explains over email. (“Another source would have been sports imagery, but I must admit that am not really into sports,” he adds.)