The freelance retirement crisis no one is talking about

The job market may be heating up, but Americans still aren’t saving enough for retirement. And the growing number of gig economy workers–freelancers, independent contractors, and sharing economy workers–are struggling even more.

A 2018 Bankrate survey found that 40% of respondents save 5% or less of their income, and half of those save nothing at all. And another survey by online investment company Betterment found that:

Seven in 10 full-time gig economy workers are unprepared to sustain their lifestyle in retirement

One in three of them set aside no money for retirement

One-third associate retirement with anxiety

And relying on Social Security as a backup likely isn’t going to cut it. As a recent Fast Company story detailed, Social Security is only projected to pay full benefits until 2035, then will cut benefits by 20%. The average benefit today is $1,369 per month, just slightly above the poverty line.

Challenges

Gig economy workers are one-person businesses. If they’re able to support themselves, why can’t they manage their retirement savings, too? The self-employed face challenges that may make it more difficult to save for retirement, says Susan J. Ashford, chair, Management and Organizations Department at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor. They may have highly cyclical “feast or famine” income streams. In addition to a regular paycheck, they lack some of the employer-provided or employer-subsidized benefits that may contribute to greater economic stability, such as health and disability insurance, access to unemployment benefits during lean times, financial counseling, and paid time off. “These people report living very close to the economic edge,” she says.

The self-employed may also not understand the financials of their business and may be taking home less than they think. And they’re also responsible for paying 100% of their Social Security and Medicare taxes through self-employment tax, while employers pay a portion of those responsibilities for their employees. And they also may not have the benefit of an employer establishing an easy way for them to automatically contribute to a retirement account, while ensuring account fees are reasonable and possibly even offering an employment match.

Advantages

The good news is that gig economy workers have some advantages, too. First, unlike employees, they can deduct most of their business-related expenses from their gross income, reducing the amount of money on which they’re taxed.

“The tax code favors self-employed individuals when it comes to saving for retirement,” says Ric Edelman, founder and executive chairman of Edelman Financial Services based in Fairfax, Virginia, and author of The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later.