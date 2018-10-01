This startup wants to make buying a used car cool

The stereotypical used car salesman (and by extension, the entire customer experience) seems untrustworthy, disingenuous, and downright slimy. The new e-commerce startup Vroom, which focuses on selling high-end used cars, is trying to restore trust in used cars by taking the salesperson out of the picture entirely–and reframing the experience with a punchy, irreverent identity.

The six-year-old company’s new brand identity, courtesy of Pentagram, aims to transform the image most of us have of buying a used car into something a little more fun and glamorous. And in doing so, it subtly nods at some of the most successful car branding in the world, including Corvette and VW.

The company’s new, slightly slanted logotype was designed to embody the feeling of driving fast down the open road, with little flags on some of the letters to emphasize speed. The bright red makes a perfect match–to many, red is the color of premium cars, from Tesla to Corvette.

“There’s a bit of glamor there,” says Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, who worked on the project with designers Britt Cobb and Tess McCann. “From ‘Little Red Corvette’ by Prince to a lot of other cultural significance, the idea of the red sports car is I think one of the ideals of what driving can be.”

According to Bierut, one of the biggest challenges of the project was simply deciding whether to brand Vroom as a tech company or a car company. Many startups opt for branding that feels techie–full of whimsy and humor and clean lines–regardless of the industry in which they operate, but Bierut decided it made more sense for Vroom to present itself as a car company. After all, that’s what it does. “What we came to believe was that it was really about the car,” he says. “Really in the classic marketing sense what we’re selling is the putting the key in the ignition.”

The branding also tries to overcome people’s reservations about used cars by focusing on the excitement of getting behind the wheel of your own vehicle for the first time. This is mostly articulated through the company’s advertising, particularly in the short, quippy tagline, “Get in,” which features heavily in all of Vroom’s ads. It makes the act of buying a car sound thrilling–nothing like the dreaded hassle many people perceive it to be.

“On one hand, you’ve got this legendary suspicion that people have of used car dealers,” Bierut says. “On the other hand you have the idea of getting a car–particularly your first car–as a rite of passage in the U.S. It enables you to do fully partake of American life as you’ve always intended.”