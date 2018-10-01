This is the prettiest lighter we’ve ever seen

As marijuana legalization spreads across the United States, the aesthetic of smoking has grown up . Case in point: this handsome, slim Queue Stick lighter manufactured by Japanese company Tsubota Pearl.

It looks like something you’d find in a cosmetics bag or a prim stationery store, with an elongated, handheld casing that comes in eye-popping fluoro color combinations with matte and glossy finishes. At $30, it strikes the sweet spot between relatively affordable and questionably overpriced (although, many people have spent more money on more ridiculous fire-starting accessories), and is likely to make this somewhat of a keepsake–and one that you can refill and reuse, like a standard Zippo.

The Queue Stick can be bought at Tetra, the high-design online smoke shop curated by Sight Unseen founder Monica Khemsurov and Vogue editor Eviana Hartman. In a world blazing with more fires to put out than can be stomached, it’s a small reminder that little things can spark joy in the everyday.