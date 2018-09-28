Watch sexual assault survivors fiercely confront Jeff Flake over Kavanaugh vote

“Tell me, I’m standing right here in front of you,” said a woman to Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who just announced his intention to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice. She, along with a large group of other sexual assault survivors, stopped him at an elevator and demanded he give them an answer for why he is voting not to delay the vote.

He did not have an answer.

Flake’s staff members seemed to try to get the group of people to stop asking him questions, but they continued. “Saying thank you is not an answer–this is about the future of our country,” the woman said. Flake stood there motionless, cornered in an elevator, speechless.

Here’s a video showing the exchange:

WATCH — Sexual assault survivors confront Jeff Flake on the elevator moments after he says he will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/2d3ABs0s2H — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 28, 2018

This happened one day after Christine Blasey Ford gave an emotional testimony before the Senate, describing being sexually assaulted when she was 15 years old. She alleges that Judge Kavanaugh was the assaulter, something he denies. Her hours of thoughtful answers weren’t enough for the Republican politicians, however. Now members like Flake are moving forward with the nomination.

The people in the video want to know: What’s the rush? And so do many others around the country.