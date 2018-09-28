The Kavanaugh rage meme nails the hypocrisy and tragedy of the SCOTUS hearings

On one side, there was the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford: calm, collected, credible. On the other, there was Kavanaugh: screaming, dissembling, and unabashedly partisan. (At one point, he described the allegations against him, bewilderingly, as “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”)

As we pointed out yesterday, Kavanaugh’s entire performance (and women’s reactions to it) could be summed up in one image. As much as that photo of an infuriated Kavanaugh said on its own, a lot of Twitter users had something to add to it, giving us a meme that zeroes in on the hypocrisy of the whole sham hearing in which a white man from a privileged socioeconomic background who’s been accused of sexual assault yelled and deflected his way through several hours of questions, openly disrespecting at least one (female) Democratic senator. There’s nothing remotely funny about Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation to the Supreme Court. But the meme at least gives those of us who are feeling our own anger and disbelief today an outlet.

Here are our favorite examples of the Kavanaugh rage meme (along with one casting suggestion for future films). Some of them use explicit language, others make inside jokes. All are preferable to actually hearing Kavanaugh scream.

I am a WHITE MAN, GODDAMMIT! The United States Constitution was WRITTEN FOR ME!! pic.twitter.com/6hSJc9MoLq — Rebecca Shuri She Ready Carroll (@rebel19) September 27, 2018

I AM A VIRGIN WITH A CALENDAR pic.twitter.com/bkgiOE2tAV — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 27, 2018