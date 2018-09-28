Julian Assange has been replaced as editor in chief of WikiLeaks

But Assange will remain as the publisher of the organization, Mashable reports . He is being replaced by Kristinn Hrafnsson as the new editor in chief. The change is happening because Assange lost his right to use the internet at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London six months ago. In a statement, WikiLeaks explained:

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances where Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has been held incommunicado ( . . . ) for six months while arbitrarily detained in the Ecuadorian embassy, Mr. Assange has appointed Kristinn Hrafnsson Editor in Chief of WikiLeaks.”

Assange has been at the embassy for six years where he has been granted asylum. He sought asylum after the Swedish government attempted to extradite him on rape charges–charges he denies. Lately, however, Ecuadorian officials seem to have grown weary of Assange’s antics. This past March, the embassy cut off his access to communication with anyone outside of the embassy because he breached the agreement he had with them not to interfere with other states.