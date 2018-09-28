Hacker says he’ll live-stream attack on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page

A 24-year-old Taiwanese hacker named Chang Chi-yuan has posted on his Facebook page that he’ll begin a hack a hack to delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page this Sunday at 6 p.m. local (Taiwanese) time, reports Bloomberg . Chi-yuan is a self-proclaimed bug bounty hunter who says he’s previously carried out successful hacks on Telsa and Apple. He says he plans to live-stream the attack on Facebook no less .

Announcing the upcoming hack on Zuck’s Facebook page, Chi-yuan said, “Broadcasting the deletion of FB founder Zuck’s account. Scheduled to go live.” The hacker has reportedly been sued before for his exploits after hacking into a Taiwanese bus operator’s systems, which enabled him to buy a bus ticket for just 3¢.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment on Chi-yuan’s upcoming hack and will update this post if we hear back.