Brett Kavanaugh’s entire hearing performance in one image

During that wretched piece of reassurance theater, the embattled Supreme Court nominee presented his high school self as a virginal innocent and all-around Very Good Boy. During Thursday’s hearing, he took the opposite tact, putting his nasty side on display.

Throughout the whole process of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations, and the subsequent others that have followed, Kavanaugh’s defenders keep bringing up his sterling character. This hearing offered viewers an opportunity to see that character in action.

Boy, did they ever.

During his time fielding questions, Kavanaugh revealed himself to be a bitter, bullying, temper tantrum-pitching sack of entitlement–truly the perfect Supreme Court nominee to reflect the Trump doctrine.

President Trump is "riveted" and telling people, "This is why I nominated him," in a positive way, per person close to him. Talking to lots of people inside WH about how he likes how Kavanaugh is fighting back. Admires the defiance. — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh came out swinging–or, rather, screaming–and went on to be combative with Democratic senators, refuse to answer certain questions, and give fishy responses to others. In one typically astonishing point, after Senator Amy Klobuchar asked a very pertinent question about whether Kavanaugh has ever blacked out while drinking, the SCOTUS nominee turned the tables and asked her if she had.