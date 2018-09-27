Kanye West tries to hijack today’s news using the Trump playbook

It’s a succinct way to summarize how the ’90s lightning rod had overplayed his hand, having cycled through heresy, androgyny, drug worship, and aliens so quickly that his goth-lite audience became immune to his Stygian P.T. Barnum style. Left with dwindling sales and fewer options, the erstwhile rock star took to the streets–in the Onion’s conception–to take his hyper-evolving sideshow straight to the public.

Twitter did not exist back then, but it has certainly become the modern-day equivalent of knocking on someone’s door to inform, delight, or shock them. Kanye West knows as much. He has an incredible, Trumpian talent for getting Twitterers fired up and then taking up space in their brains. There’s no end to the provocation-for-provocation’s sake he will employ when it’s time to start spinning an album release cycle.

But this time, he’s doing so at the worst possible time.

According to the Washington Post, 6 out of 10 Americans planned on watching Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing or following along online. This moment is critical. What’s at stake is not just whether the SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh will end up confirmed when a vote is called; it’s also a referendum on whether Americans have learned anything since Clarence Thomas’s similar hearing 27 years ago. Have we decided to believe women with credible allegations of sexual harassment? Or are we defiantly trumpeting that we never will. What’s at stake today is proof of whether, after all the talk about the #MeToo movement, anybody in power has actually been listening.

Enter Kanye West, bursting into the fray like a malevolent Kool-Aid Man filled with goofy juice. It’s two days before West returns to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, on the same day that he drops a new album, his second this year. Time for some promotion, of course.