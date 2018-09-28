Top 5 ads of the week: Poo-Pourri for equality, Burger King’s AI

I think we can all agree that gender inequality is pretty crappy. But I never thought I’d see a brand choose to illustrate that sentiment through stories about pooping. Poo-Pourri’s new campaign #GirlsDoPoop does just that with a series of hilarious real stories, breaking down the pop cultural tradition of the poop joke historically being told from the male perspective. As company founder and CEO Suzy Batiz told me , “It’s really an equality issue. Men talk about poop all the time, and good for them. But women don’t feel like we can do that for whatever reason. So we felt inspired by that, and the result was this campaign.” Onward!

Poo-Pourri “The Elevator Sh*t”

What: A new campaign about poop equality from the toilet deodorizer brand.

Who: Poo-Pourri

Why we care: I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: By acknowledging poop equality, maybe men can see women as three-dimensional, full-fledged human beings . . . who may, on occasion, shit themselves in an elevator.

Burger King “Chicken Sandwich Crossing Encouraged”

What: A hilarious spoof of the creativity of artificial intelligence in advertising.

Who: Burger King, David Miami

Why we care: I mean, “Tastes like bird.” It may be the greatest fast food tagline ever written. And tying some seriously funny ads to the hype around AI and machine learning is a double shot of culturally relevant hilarity.