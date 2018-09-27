YouTube yanks viral revenge fantasy video against manspreaders on the subway

If one YouTube activist has her way, men may be a little more mindful of the space they take up on the subway.

Anna Dovgalyuk posted a now-deleted video to YouTube of a woman walking through train cars in the St. Petersburg, Russia, area on a crusade against “gender aggression,” specifically manspreading.

To fight this plague upon shared spaces, the woman took to the subway and poured what was supposedly a bleach solution onto the laps of manspreaders, opting for bleach because the liquid “eats colors in the fabric in a matter of minutes” and leaves stains on the clothes of the men with questionable seating habits. The young woman dedicated the video “on behalf of everyone who has to endure the manifestations of you declaring your macho qualities on public transportation.”

According to the Independent, at least one Russian news outlet, Rosbalt, and a whole bunch of YouTube commenters claim the video is fake and the men are actors, but Dovgalyuk denies it. We have no way of knowing for sure, but the clip went viral pretty quickly, racking up over 1.3 million views in just over a day online.

YouTube has since pulled it down for violating its policy on bullying and harassment and, well, yeah, that makes sense. We reached out to the company for additional comment and will update if we hear back.