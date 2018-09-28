These 16 Google search queries will produce Easter eggs to remind you it’s 2018

To mark its 20th anniversary, Google is throwing a giant Easter egg hunt, peppering its various sites with some fun virtual Easter eggs sure to make your Google searching so much more exciting. Starting yesterday, certain 1998-style queries will prompt Google to ask: “It’s 2018! Did you mean __?”

Sadly the queries aren’t really 1998 things, like “When is Semisonic going on tour?” or “Will Ross and Rachel ever get together?” or “Will Bill Clinton be impeached?” But rather, 16 other queries that Google has stacked with hidden treats. Here’s the list:

They’ve also hidden a fun Easter egg in Google Street View, which takes Google history buffs into the garage owned by Larry Page and Sergey Brin’s friend Susan Wojcicki, where they turned their idea for a website called “Back Rub” (really) and then “googol” and finally Google into the internet giant that it is today.

The Easter egg also takes interested parties into the bedroom that served as the company’s “Worldwide Headquarters,” with some school jackets, empty pizza boxes, and a stray Koosh ball or two for atmosphere. What do you expect? It was 1998.

