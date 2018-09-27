Microsoft has developed AI to save you from idiots smoking at the gas pump

The Redmond, Washington-based company has teamed up with Shell to install camera systems powered by AI at gas stations that will be constantly on the lookout for dangerous behavior. This behavior can include reckless driving, improper fueling, and, yep, idiots smoking at the gas pump. If Microsoft’s AI detects someone is smoking at the pump, it will immediately alert gas station management so they can intervene.

The system uses deep learning and image recognition to monitor video footage in real time and identify any frames in which dangerous behavior is occurring. Right now the new AI system is only being trialed at two gas stations, one in Thailand and one in Singapore. But if all goes well, it will roll out to other gas stations in the future.

And if you need to see how dangerous smoking at the pump really is, check out the video below.