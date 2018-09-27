The Trump campaign is texting people to stop the Kavanaugh “witch hunt”

The Trump Campaign is sending text messages to supporters urging them to send a “non-stop flow of petitions signed by the American people” to Senate Democrats telling them to end the supposed “witch hunt” against the embattled Supreme Court justice pick.

In recent days Brett M. Kavanaugh has denied three accusations from women who say they were sexually assaulted by him. Those accusations, if proven true, could sink Kavanaugh’s nomination. Given that Trump has publicly said that the accusations against Kavanaugh are “all false to me,” it’s little surprise that his team is sending texts urging supporters to spam Senate Democrats who want delay nomination hearings until all of the accusers can be heard from and their stories properly looked into.

You can check out the text messages, and the video they link to in the tweets below.