How to watch the Brett Kavanaugh Senate hearing live online

Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning along with Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a party in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, even in the face of mounting accusers, will address questions from Rachel Mitchell, a longtime sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona. Mitchell was hired to lead the questioning by the committee’s all-male Republicans, who wanted to avoid the optics of having to question Ford themselves. Ford’s written testimony was released last night. In it, she said her motivation for coming forward was to provide the facts about “how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin today (Thursday, September 27) at 10 a.m. ET in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. If you’re looking to stream the hearing live on your computer or mobile device, I’ve rounded up a few options below. I’ve also embedded a live YouTube video from PBS NewsHour, which is probably the easiest way to watch online: