The Google Doodle is even older than Google itself

Google Doodles have been a part of the search engine’s world since before the company even launched. A few days before Google officially incorporated as Google, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stuck the (wait for it . . . ) Burning Man logo on the Google homepage to let potential users know that they were into Burning Man before it was cool (and because they were going to be out of town for a few days). From that humble and tech bro-ish beginning, the Doodles were born.

Now, to mark Google’s 20th anniversary, the company is taking users on a visual trip down memory lane just like that visual trip they undoubtedly took at Burning Man so many years ago. Here’s a few of the highlights:

The first Doodle series launched in 2000 with Google Aliens, five Doodles by illustrator Ian David Marsden, which followed aliens encountering the Google logo, then hauling it off to Mars. These days, the Doodles are usually tied to some sort of milestone, but this series was just for the laffs.

The first animated Doodle came to Google on Halloween 2000, created by guest artist Lorie Loeb. It featured two jack-o'-lanterns in place of the "Os" in Google and included a little something to keep arachnophobes up at night—a spider dangling from the "L."

The first interactive game Doodle featured marked the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man in 2010 and included the original game logic, graphics, sounds, and even the original bugs.

The Doodle to mark the 44th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop in 2017 let users mix samples from legendary breakbeats and a hip-hop history lesson narrated by Fab 5 Freddy

The first VR/360 Doodle was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 in a Doodle that celebrated the work of French illusionist and filmmaker Georges Méliès.

Check out the video showing the evolution of the Doodle. If you want more information on any of them, just Google it.