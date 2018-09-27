Business owners, be aware of these hiring mistakes

When you run a small business , you can’t afford to make mistakes. Every client interaction, product, and invoice reflects on you and your company, and one bad experience can make or break your reputation. And that’s why, even though growing your business is a good thing, it’s natural to feel a lot of pressure when you’re hiring new employees who will represent your company to the world.

We chatted with several small business hiring experts, who suggest you avoid the following seven mistakes:

1. Hiring out of desperation

First, check your hiring motivations and make sure you’re planning ahead for your staffing needs. It’s one thing to realize it’s time to expand your team because you have a reliable busy season coming up in a few months and need the extra support. It’s another thing entirely to realize that busy season is upon you and you need extra help right now:

“The most common mistake I see small business owners make when hiring is making a hire out of desperation,” says global human resources consultant Heidi Lynne, founder of Heidi Lynne HR Consulting. “They hire the skills they need right now and neglect character, when skills are trainable and character is not. This ends up causing more frustration and a clash of personalities because in the long run they find themselves with a diverse range of personalities on staff that are not aligned with the mission, vision, and values of the company–and have no real investment in the company.”

2. Hiring without a clear job description

The first step in hiring intentionally is to prepare a clear job description that outlines what you’re looking for in a new employee and what they can expect from the job. But you’ll quickly find that this step has major benefits for your whole company, not just your new employees:

“Sometimes the first step in making a new hire is understanding how your current staff is performing,” says Diana George of By George HR Solutions. “If you feel that your current staff is not getting the results you expect, you need to focus on developing a clear job description that you can use to make new hires. Unfortunately, many small business owners have everything in their head and expect the employees to be able to do the job even though it is not documented anywhere how to do the job correctly.”

3. Improvising the hiring process

Speaking of job descriptions, they should be the first of several steps toward formalizing your HR process, even if you’re only hiring one or two new employees–otherwise, you might find yourself rushing through the process and making bad hires simply because you weren’t thorough enough at the start of the process: