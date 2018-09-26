Julie Swetnick, new Brett Kavanaugh accuser, comes forward with disturbing affidavit

As Christine Blasey Ford prepares to answer questions around an alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the early 1980s, a third accuser has stepped forward. On Monday, Julie Swetnick filed an affidavit with Congress claiming that, at several parties in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh plied women with drug and/or alcohol-laced punch and forced them into sex. On Wednesday, attorney Michael Avenatti posted the affidavit on Twitter.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Swetnick says that Kavanaugh’s claim that he did not have sexual intercourse until many years after high school is “absolutely false and a lie.” She recalls him grinding on women at parties and “not taking no for an answer,” sometimes getting verbally abusive with women. She says that he and his friend Mark Judge would “target” a vulnerable girl, get her drunk, and then pull her into a side bedroom where they could have sex with her.

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside of rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” the affidavit reads. Swetnick also alleges that Kavanaugh and Judge were present when she was assaulted at one of these parties. She does not say Kavanaugh himself assaulted her.

In his tweet, Avenatti says he sent Swetnick’s testimony to chief counsel for nominations on the judiciary committee, Mike Davis, on Monday and has still not heard back. He is asking that the committee call upon Swetnick to testify ahead of Kavanaugh’s potential confirmation.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied that he ever sexually assaulted anyone. Since Blasey Ford first accused him of assaulting her at a high school party, some 75 women have rushed to his side to defend his character. On Sunday, the New Yorker reported that Democrats were investigating a claim from Kavanaugh’s college classmate Deborah Ramirez, who says the Supreme Court nominee put his penis in her face when she was drunk. In the article, several classmates defended Ramirez, including Kavanaugh’s former roommate.

Ramirez is willing to testify, but has not been called upon to do so. Tomorrow, Blasey Ford will testify before a judiciary committee. The vote to confirm Kavanaugh is currently scheduled for Friday. In the meantime, support for the accusers continues to build.