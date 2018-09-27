TV streaming services—ranked by catalog!

Reelgood , a website for searching across different streaming video services, has analyzed the catalogs of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and Showtime to see how they compare on value. The results may not surprise you.

For its analysis, Reelgood looked at the 20,000 most popular movies and TV shows tracked by its website, then divided them three categories. “High quality” movies have an IMDB score of at least 6.5 with at least 300 votes, while “quality” movies have at a score of at least 6.0. “High-quality” shows have a score of at least 8.0, and “quality” shows have a score of at least 7.5.

It turns out that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer far more movies than any other service, and that applies to all quality levels. Amazon has a slight edge in quality movies, though it’s tied with Netflix in high-quality ones and is peddling a lot more junk:

Meanwhile, Hulu fares far better on TV shows, probably thanks to all the next-day network TV programming that it offers, though Netflix holds its own in quality programming:

Things get more interesting when you factor in the price of each streaming service. With Amazon charging $8.99 per month for Prime Video alone, its edge over Netflix becomes more pronounced. (We’re not counting the $12.99 per month Prime service, which includes non-video benefits like free two-day shipping.)