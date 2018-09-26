How to watch the Oculus Connect 5 keynote online and in VR

Facebook’s Oculus VR has some big announcements to make, and if you have two hours to kill and a burning desire to know what’s next in the world of Oculus Connect 5 , VR, and Project Santa Cruz—its next-generation standalone VR headset—you’ll want to tune in on Wednesday, September 25, and Thursday, September 26, for the special two-part presentation.

The big keynote presentation starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET), and is scheduled to run for two hours. It’s being streamed live on Facebook, which you can watch here.

If you prefer to not log into Facebook, videos should also be posted to the Oculus VR YouTube channel.

No VR presentation would be worth its headset if fans couldn’t also watch in VR: Facebook is streaming the Oculus VR keynotes in the free Oculus Venues VR app for the first time, although apparently not in Oculus Rift. This will be a big test of its virtual stadium, where fans can gather together in the form of human avatars to crowd the stands and watch an event together. Here’s how to get in on this action: