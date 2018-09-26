Apple removes conspiracy sites from Siri suggestions

The company has removed multiple conspiracy sites and other fake news content from Siri Suggested Websites in the Safari web browser. Siri Suggested Websites is an autofill feature suggesting content on the web based on the text a user enters in the Safari search bar. BuzzFeed looked into the types of content Siri Suggested Websites were returning and found that some of the items included low-quality information such as “debunked conspiracies, shock videos, and false information.”

Examples of such low-quality information included a link to a now-removed YouTube video touting the debunked PizzaGate conspiracy and videos alleging the QAnon conspiracy theory is real. While the Safari browser isn’t the only one to suggest content based on user input, other browsers, such as Google’s Chrome, returns suggestions debunking such conspiracy theories.

After being alerted to the questionable suggested content by BuzzFeed, Apple removed the suggestions from Siri. As an Apple spokesperson explained: