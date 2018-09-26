How a new generation of security firms is learning to protect blockchain code

In early September, Gemini Trust, the cryptocurrency firm founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, announced it had won approval from New York state regulators to unveil a set of digital tokens linked to the value of the U.S. dollar.

The tokens, called Gemini Dollars, can be sent from person to person on the Ethereum blockchain with the help of specialized programs called smart contracts. To confirm its tokens are actually backed by traditional dollars, Gemini released a report from an independent accounting firm. The company also released a separate audit report, focusing not on finances but on the underlying software code, from a New York security firm called Trail of Bits.

“The goal of the assessment was to discover flaws that could allow an attacker to perform actions meant only for the issuer, Gemini,” wrote Trail of Bits CEO Dan Guido in a letter released by Gemini, explaining that any issues found in the test were fixed.

Trail of Bits is one of several companies offering technical security audits for smart contracts that handle everything from initial coin offerings raising money for blockchain startups to complex digital marketplaces built atop blockchain networks. Smart contracts are specialized programs run by the computers that power blockchains, usually with the power to receive and distribute cryptocurrency or other digital tokens when certain conditions are met. And experts say writing them requires new ways of thinking that can trip up inexperienced programmers.

“Really, coding smart contracts is a whole, different new paradigm,” says Mehdi Zerouali, a director at Sydney blockchain software and cybersecurity firm Sigma Prime.

All software can have bugs, but since smart contracts are often the only way to determine who owns valuable cryptographic assets, flaws in their code can be particularly disastrous. And naturally, if they’re found, they can be eagerly exploited by hackers looking to steal digital funds. Companies have raised more than an estimated $20 billion through ICOs this year alone, according to data from the ICO tracking company CoinSchedule.

“There’s some bugs that are egregious,” Guido tells Fast Company. “If you make them, not only are they highly severe—they’re also highly visible to someone looking at your smart contract code.”