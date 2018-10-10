These women entrepreneurs faced gender bias from their own employees

This summer, Fast Company and Inc. conducted a survey of women entrepreneurs, in which we asked nearly 300 female founders about their business goals, their politics , and if they have faced bias. More than half the women said they had encountered some form of bias or harassment as female founders. It came as little surprise that nearly 60% were on the receiving end of discriminatory behavior from investors or bankers , while more than 50% experienced the same from vendors or suppliers. In other cases, founders felt potential partners or clients showed a gender bias in their interactions.

But one finding that stuck out was that 26% of respondents claimed the discrimination had come from their own employees and subordinates. We talked to some of those women about how bias from employees can manifest in the workplace–and undermine their authority as leaders.

You may not get the same respect as male employees–even as CEO

Some female founders find they don’t get the same respect as senior-level male employees—even as CEO of the company. “I purposely create a diverse and very open atmosphere at my company, where people are really encouraged to speak up and bring up issues and have healthy debate,” says one founder and CEO, who runs a fashion startup. Her leadership is largely comprised of women, but earlier this year, she brought on a man as her president and chief operating officer. In that time, she has already found that some vendors and potential partners assume he must be the CEO. She has also found that employees treat the two of them differently.

“It’s mostly become clear to me now that I have a senior man on my team,” she says. “It’s easier for him to hold people accountable without getting a lot of pushback.” Senior male employees seem to have the authority “to speak business truths,” she says. But when, for example, she tells an employee they have fallen short of targets, it may be questioned or perceived as what she, specifically, thinks or feels—not something that is simply true.

As for whether male and female employees treat her differently, she’s not sure. “That’s the problem with bias—you can’t put your finger on it,” she says. “I think the women and the men are much more willing to just take a unqualified direction from their male boss than from me.”

Your employees may expect more from you

Bias can also take the form of employees—men and women alike—imposing higher, gendered expectations on a female boss. Women are often expected to assume the role of caretaker in the workplace. “Exhibiting nurturing characteristics is very important for a female leader,” says the fashion CEO. “It’s required. I think with men, it’s just nice to have.”

Perhaps some women demand more from female bosses because they had bad experiences in male-dominated workplaces. In an industry like fashion, employees are even more likely to have “horror stories” about previous employers. “I have some employees who specifically wanted to work for a woman and have left companies where they were being manipulated or harassed by their male boss,” the CEO says. “They purposely came to a woman-owned company because they wanted to escape that culture. I think that is where women bosses can really make a difference.”