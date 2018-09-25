Fox News would prefer you didn’t laugh at Trump

Donald Trump likes to say in his very good and normal speeches that the whole world is laughing at us . Today, it certainly seemed as though the world was laughing at one of us in particular.

The Power-Tweeter-in-Chief kicked off his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday by boasting of his many historic achievements. The United Nations responded with laughter. In a rare, almost-human moment, Trump admitted, “I didn’t expect that reaction,” prompting the assembly to laugh even more heartily. The President then moved on with a typically shambolic word-vomitorium, in which he alternately attacked one of the women accusing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and promised to always act exclusively in America’s interests rather than the world’s. You know, the usual UNGA boilerplate.

However, for many viewers, the main take away from Trump’s speech was the part where everybody laughed at him. That was the “Bodak Yellow” of this particular event.

For the 18 million followers of Fox News’ Twitter account, though, this moment may not have even happened.

Fox's Twitter account clipped what Trump said immediately before AND immediately after the laughter. The laughter appears in neither clip. https://t.co/ERLsut7DY2https://t.co/LFUUKuMA5m pic.twitter.com/1Kj5wO3e0Z — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 25, 2018

As Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake notes, Fox News shielded its Twitter followers from having to see their favorite former game show host get devastatingly owned on the world stage. Those lucky Twitter users can now remain safe in the knowledge that their Special Guy is out there kicking ass while the world trembles in fear. Build the swamp, drain the wall, lock something up, and so forth. #MOOGA

At least there isn’t a tweet from Donald Trump’s past that provides an ironic counterpoint to what happened today, because then there would be egg on his face for sure.