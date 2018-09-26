These 5 signs show that you’re a high performer at work

When you’ve had the same title for what feels like years and it doesn’t look like you’re getting a new one anytime soon, it’s easy to feel stuck in a rut. You might start to worry that your skills are stagnating and you’re going to fall behind.

But I’m here to tell you that just because your title hasn’t changed doesn’t mean you’re not improving. Yes, your boss should be acknowledging when you’ve grown (and if you haven’t gotten a raise or promotion in a while, it’s worth evaluating why), but it may not always come in the form of a promotion or raise.

That’s why I’ve put together five signs you’ve definitely increased your skill set–without even realizing it:

1. You’re getting more positive feedback (and less constructive criticism) on hard assignments

Probably an obvious statement, but it’s also something you tend to overlook in the hustle and bustle of your day-to-day.

Notice how your feedback has changed over time. Maybe when you first started, you were constantly critiqued on your work and used to go through several revisions before getting it right.

Now you’re making your way through these same kinds of assignments with ease—and while your work isn’t always perfect, your manager’s clearly giving you more praise than they did when you started.

2. You’re working faster (and smarter)

Not only are you receiving less constructive criticism, but you’ve also found that you can complete projects in half the time. You’re no longer flipping between your company handbook and that spreadsheet, or asking your colleague tons of questions before sending that email, or losing all your afternoon to writing one report (in fact, you can now crank out multiple reports in that time).