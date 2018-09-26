Uber is spending $10 million to bolster its new image as a transportation company

Lately, Uber’s been making no secret of the fact that it wants to be seen as a transportation system player, not a ride-sharing startup. This summer, the company–which has weathered a good deal of controversy in recent years–threw $1 million behind a campaign to pass congestion pricing in New York City, a measure that would add a $2.75 surcharge to taxi and ride-sharing trips in Manhattan. In April, Uber acquired Jump , a dockless electric bike-sharing startup, and added a transit option to its platform so you can see if taking a bus or train is faster than an Uber. According to Andrew Salzburg, Uber’s head of transportation policy, the company is considering adding public transit pass purchasing to its app, too.

On September 26, the company announced a new $10 million fund to campaign for issues like congestion pricing and other measures to boost mobility. It’s also giving $250,000 to SharedStreets, a nonprofit that collects data from public and private entities around how streets are used. Having already launched an initiative to pay drivers to switch to electric cars, it’s also planning to expand that effort. And it’s rolling out new charging stations for dockless e-bikes that will be installed close to public transit stations, starting in Sacramento, California, and eventually scaling.

“As we’ve grown as a company, we’ve realized we have a responsibility to think more broadly about how transportation is evolving in cities,” Salzburg says.

For a company that launched in 2009 with the slogan “everyone’s private driver,” the attempt at transformation is extreme (though in line with its broad campaign to change its not-so-shiny image), but not altruistic. It’s just keeping up with the times. Uber’s announcement of its new commitments comes right in the middle of NYC Climate Week, and two weeks after the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, where one of the prevailing messages was that cars–especially of the private, gas-fueled variety–are not what our cities need to most effectively fight climate change.

At GCAS in San Francisco, C40 Cities, an organization that tracks cities’ commitments to climate action, announced new data showing that 27 cities reached peak carbon emissions in 2012, and have since reduced their emissions by 10%. They did so by leaning more heavily on green energy, but also by attempting to drive down private car usage. In the U.S., the transportation sector is the largest contributor to overall carbon emissions, and the rise of Uber (and Lyft) have been found to specifically be making traffic worse in cities.

Amid all of this–and revelations about the company’s toxic internal culture over the past couple years that led to the appointment of a new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, last August–Uber has had to adapt. Whereas in the early days, Uber thrived by positioning itself as a luxurious counterpoint to public transit, and a more convenient alternative to car travel in a city by doing away with the need to search for parking, it’s now trying to position itself as one node in a city’s transportation fabric, and potentially one that can use its reach and revenue to create broader change.

One way it’s doing so, Salzburg says, is by working with organization to better understand how curb space is used in cities. Uber commissioned a study with Fehr & Peers Transportation Consultants that, using a new metric, rates patches of urban curb space by their relative productivity. A bus stop where 100 passengers board and disembark over the course of four hours, they found, is around 12 times more productive than an on-street parking space. But in analyzing curbs in San Francisco, they found that most space is allocated to parking. “As a result,” according to an Uber blog post on the report, “other users of the road–from commercial delivery to passenger loading–can spill over into traffic and bike lanes, causing delays and unsafe vehicle interactions.” With Fehr & Peers, Uber recommends solutions for reallocating curb space for more flexible vehicle usage–which of course, benefits Uber, but could also create momentum for cities to move away from offering drivers free curbside parking, which contributes little to cities’ vitality and in fact, encourages private car usage.