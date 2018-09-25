Voter Registration Day 2018 resources: Google, ACLU, and Billy Eichner have your back

To mark National Voter Registration Day—a voter registration drive that kicks off every fourth Tuesday in September—the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced the launch of a new voter education tool, VoteSmartJustice.org , which is focused on criminal justice reform issues. The website gives voters access to information about thousands of candidates for Congress, governor, and state legislatures to see where they stand on criminal justice reform issues.

It’s the latest effort by the ACLU’s Campaign for Smart Justice to educate voters about the importance of criminal justice reform. The campaign may be working, too, because the ACLU also just released new public opinion polling that shows broad support for the issue, with 78% of likely voters eager to support candidates who want criminal justice reform, including 72% of Republicans.

Even if criminal justice reform isn’t your top issue, getting registered to vote now is important, as elections are coming up on Tuesday, November 6. In some states, you need to be registered to vote 30 days before the election, aka next weekend, so check your state’s deadline. If you’re looking to register to vote, just Google it. The search engine’s homepage features a Google Doodle with information on how to get registered before the November 6 elections. The link leads to information on how individuals in each state can register to vote.

If that doesn’t convince you to register, try Billy Eichner’s star-studded campaign with Funny or Die, called GlamUpTheMidterms.com, where late-night hosts Sarah Silverman, Seth Meyers, James Corden, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Robin Thede, Andy Cohen, and Chelsea Handler team up to get people to vote.