  • 2:20 pm

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison

[Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Cosby’s sentencing hearing began yesterday in Philadelphia with his lawyer asking for house arrest in lieu of prison, citing the comedian’s age, 81, and legal blindness.

In addition to prison time, Judge Steven T. O’Neill has also ruled that Cosby should be labeled as a sexually violent predator, meaning Cosby will be on the sex-offender registry and must undergo lifetime counseling.

Since Constand came forward to authorities in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby with similar stories as Constand’s, but none of those claims led to criminal charges.

