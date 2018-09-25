America’s healthcare system is “morally wrong,” says former U.N. secretary-general

In case you need an outsider’s perspective to know that the U.S. healthcare system is janked up, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is happy to weigh in.

In an interview with the Guardian, Ban called the U.S. government’s failure to provide health coverage to its citizens “unethical” and “politically wrong, morally wrong.”

It’s also the world’s most expensive healthcare system, accounting for nearly one-fifth of American gross domestic product and costing more than $10,348 per American.

“It’s not easy to understand why such a country like the United States, the most resourceful and richest country in the world, does not introduce universal health coverage,” Ban told the Guardian. “Nobody would understand why almost 30 million people are not covered by insurance.”

While the Affordable Care Act was meant to be taking a baby step toward remedying the situation, the Trump administration has been taking its own baby steps to to weaken the healthcare law. A recent survey by the Commonwealth Fund reveals that since Trump was elected, an additional 4 million people have lost health coverage.

Anyway, read the full interview while pretending that slathering one’s self in hand sanitizer is a reasonable substitute for healthcare.