Uber launches 24/7 phone support in the U.K.

From today Uber users in the United Kingdom will be able to contact an Uber representative on the phone at any time should they have a problem with their ride, Reuters reports. The new always-on helpline is just the latest change Uber has made to appeal to regulators in London, where the capital’s transportation authority had previously banned the company from operating (though it’s important to note Uber never ceased in the capital–it was allowed to continue operations while appealing the mandate).