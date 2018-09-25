Uber launches 24/7 phone support in the U.K.

From today Uber users in the United Kingdom will be able to contact an Uber representative on the phone at any time should they have a problem with their ride, Reuters reports. The new always-on helpline is just the latest change Uber has made to appeal to regulators in London, where the capital’s transportation authority had previously banned the company from operating (though it’s important to note Uber never ceased in the capital–it was allowed to continue operations while appealing the mandate).
Announcing the new 24/7 helpline Uber’s general manager in the U.K., Tom Elvidge, said:
“Our new 24/7 phone line is the latest in a series of improvements we’re making for both passengers and drivers. This follows the new app we’ve introduced for drivers, as well as sickness, injury, maternity, and paternity protections.”
And Uber’s helpline isn’t just for passengers. Drivers can also call the helpline if they have a problem with a rider–or just want to complain or give feedback on anything relating to their work with the company.