UN General Assembly 2018: How to watch live online

President Trump will give a speech this morning at the United Nations General Assembly, speaking to world leaders at a time when domestic tensions over his controversial Supreme Court pick and the fate of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein couldn’t be higher.

The speech is set to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET. It marks Trump’s second appearance before the UN General Assembly. If you’re looking to watch the address live on your computer or mobile device, you can do that at the United Nation’s live stream. C-SPAN will also stream the speech, as will the White House.

Although we’ve stopped trying to predict what he’ll say, it’s likely he won’t threaten to “totally destroy” North Korea this time around, and instead may set his sights on Iran, whose leader recently said he believed the United States was linked to a deadly attack at an Iranian military parade, something the U.S. denies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico, and President Emmanuel Macron of France are among this morning’s speakers. You can find the full list here.